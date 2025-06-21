With prayer and commitment, WCC begins Ecumenical Decade of Climate Justice Action

As part of commemorating the beginning of the special decade, the plenary session featured theological reflections and prophetic witness from church leaders spanning six continents, all united in officially beginning and pledging commitments and actions for the Ecumenical Decade of Climate Justice Action.

“Our lifestyle consumes 1.8 times what Earth can renew. Economic transformation must begin in the heart; theology must shape discipleship and discipleship must shape the world,” said Rev. Dr Charissa Suli, president of the Uniting Church in Australia, during a theological reflection on “Jubilee for People and Earth.”

The plenary emphasized the biblical concept of jubilee as a framework for systemic transformation—a key foundation of the Ecumenical Decade of Climate Justice Action. Speakers called for churches to move beyond charitable responses toward addressing root causes of climate injustice, particularly the disproportionate impact on vulnerable communities.

“Those who represent the Lion of Judah must roar like lions, not meow like house cats,” declared Chief Edmund Stuurman, Khoi-San elder from the United Congregational Church of Southern Africa, challenging faith leaders to pursue bold action rather than “high-profile talk-shops.”