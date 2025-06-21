With prayer and commitment, WCC begins Ecumenical Decade of Climate Justice Action

As part of commemorating the beginning of the special decade, the plenary session featured theological reflections and prophetic witness from church leaders spanning six continents, all united in officially beginning and pledging commitments and actions for the Ecumenical Decade of Climate Justice Action.
“Our lifestyle consumes 1.8 times what Earth can renew. Economic transformation must begin in the heart; theology must shape discipleship and discipleship must shape the world,” said Rev. Dr Charissa Suli, president of the Uniting Church in Australia, during a theological reflection on “Jubilee for People and Earth.”
The plenary emphasized the biblical concept of jubilee as a framework for systemic transformation—a key foundation of the Ecumenical Decade of Climate Justice Action. Speakers called for churches to move beyond charitable responses toward addressing root causes of climate injustice, particularly the disproportionate impact on vulnerable communities.
“Those who represent the Lion of Judah must roar like lions, not meow like house cats,” declared Chief Edmund Stuurman, Khoi-San elder from the United Congregational Church of Southern Africa, challenging faith leaders to pursue bold action rather than “high-profile talk-shops.”
The gathering highlighted urgent realities facing communities worldwide, from Pacific islands threatened by sea-level rise to migrant farmworkers exposed to extreme weather without protection. Rev. Dr Semisi Turagavou from the Methodist Church in Fiji & Rotuma warned that some islands may disappear within 20 years, asking the global church: “Will you come alongside our boat before it slips beneath the waves?”
The event, moderated by Rev. Dr Angelique Walker Smith, WCC president from North America, and Rev. François Phiaatae, WCC president from the Pacific, featured theological reflections on “Jubilee for People and Earth” followed by buzz-group conversations and a panel discussion animated by Bishop Julio Murray.
Youth stewards led participants in a dramatic interlude with a tactile liturgy of soil and seed while singing Faith Sebwa’s hymn from COP28.
Panellists included Grand Archimandrite Iakovos Krochak (Ecumenical Patriarchate), Ann Jacob (United Methodist Church USA), Rev. Dr Rachel Mash (Anglican Church of Southern Africa), Uhuru Dempers (Evangelical Lutheran Church in Namibia), and Julia Rensberg (Church of Sweden).
The plenary concluded as participants wrote down words of prayer and personal commitment to the launch of the Ecumenical Decade of Climate Justice Action, and to the wider spirit of jubilee on the path toward climate justice.
