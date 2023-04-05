News

In Easter message, Patriarchs and Heads of the Churches in Jerusalem “place our ultimate hope only in God”

In an Easter message, the Patriarchs and Heads of the Churches in Jerusalem conveyed greetings to faithful Christians around the world, both far and near.

Palestine-2022-Hillert-20221122_AH2_3678.jpg

Church of the Holy Sepulchre, Jerusalem.

Photo:
Albin Hillert/WCC
05 April 2023
Easter Initiative 2023
Regions
Middle East
Programme activity
Peacebuilding: Middle East
Church and Ecumenical Relations

As we have all seen in recent months, escalating violence has engulfed the Holy Land,” reads the message. For over the past year, some of our churches, funeral processions, and places of public gathering have become targets of attack; some of our holy sites and cemeteries have been desecrated; and some of our ancient liturgies, such as the Palm Sunday Procession and the Holy Fire Ceremony, have been closed off to thousands of worshipers.”

The message asks the overseeing officials to work cooperatively and collaboratively. We place our ultimate hope only in God,” reads the message. For through Christs resurrection, we have the blessed assurance of the Almightys gracious providence through the Holy Spirit, a source of divine power that is able to sustain us today, just as it sustained Jerusalems first Christians those many centuries ago.”

Easter message 2023: Patriarchs and Heads of the Churches in Jerusalem (pdf)

Related programmes
Related Content
See more