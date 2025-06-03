100 years later, ecumenists will gather in Stockholm again

Hosted by the Christian Council of Sweden, the ecumenical week will aim to strengthen common efforts for peace, reconciliation, and Christian fellowship. With more than 60 public seminars, worship services, and cultural events on the agenda, the event is expected to attract large audiences. It will take place 18-24 August in different locations around the Swedish capital.

WCC central committee moderator Bishop Prof. Dr Heinrich Bedford-Strohm and WCC general secretary Rev. Prof. Dr Jerry Pillay and Rev. Dr Susan Durber, WCC president from Europe will participate.

Just as in 1925, the worship service in the Storkyrkan cathedral will be attended by the king and queen of Sweden, along with the prime minister, government officials, church leaders, and international guests.

Confirmed participants include:

His All Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, Archbishop of Constantinople, New Rome and Ecumenical Patriarch.

His Holiness Patriarch Mor Ignatius Aphrem II , Patriarch of Antioch and All the East.

His Excellency Archbishop Flavio Pace, secretary at the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity, Vatican.

Most Rev. Stephen Cottrell, Archbishop of York.

Bishop Prof. Dr Heinrich Bedford-Strohm, WCC central committee moderator.

Rev. Prof. Dr Jerry Pillay , WCC general secretary.

Rev. Dr Susan Durber, WCC president from Europe.

Rev. Dr Anne Burghardt, general secretary, Lutheran World Federation.

Prof. Dr Azza Karam , CEO, Lead Integrity and former secretary general of Religions for Peace.

Rudelmar Bueno de Faria, general secretary, ACT Alliance.

A complete programme will be communicated as soon as it is finalized.

